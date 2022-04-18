Man Killed After Getting Out of Vehicle in Car Wash

(Newser) – A California man was killed when he became pinned by machinery at an automatic car wash, police said. After driving into the wash late Friday night, the 56-year-old man apparently tried to get out of his vehicle, Escondido police said. It rolled forward, pinning the man, KNSD reports. That triggered an alarm, which summoned a person nearby who found him and called police.

When police officers arrived, they lifted the vehicle and freed the man. He was given CPR and taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators are looking at video to try to understand why the man got out of his vehicle in the wash, which was not running at the time. His name hasn't been released, per KFMB. (Read more car wash stories.)