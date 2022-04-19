US Airlines, Ranked

(Newser) – Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal ranked Delta as the best American airline. Now WalletHub is out with a ranking of its own, and it reaches the same conclusion. The site ranked the nine biggest US airlines, plus two regional carriers, on the usual mix of metrics—price, reliability, safety, complaints, amenities, etc. The rankings and overall scores out of 100:

Delta Air Lines, 70.48 Hawaiian Airlines, 67.00 Alaska Airlines, 61.04 Envoy Air, 60.46 Spirit Airlines, 59.22 SkyWest Airlines, 57.01 United Airlines, 56.30 Frontier Airlines, 50.65 JetBlue Airways, 43.34 American Airlines, 41.40 Southwest Airlines, 30.60

And the winners in specific categories: