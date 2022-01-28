This Airline Is the Best of All Major US Carriers

(Newser) – Between industrywide woes, unruly passengers, and sharing a name with a coronavirus variant, one could say the pandemic has not been kind to Delta Air Lines. Now, a bit of good news has come Delta's way, as it takes the top spot in the Wall Street Journal's annual ranking of major US air carriers. Using stats from the Department of Transportation and the masFlight aviation software and data services firm, the Journal looked at key metrics related to flight performance, such as an airline's on-time rate and delays of 45 minutes or longer, as well as such factors as mishandled baggage, involuntary bumping, and customer complaints. Delta took the top spot in five categories, most notably for having the lowest flight cancellation rate. JetBlue, meanwhile, came in last on the Journal's list. Most categories also took into account each airline's regional carriers. The rankings:

Delta Air Lines Alaska Airlines Southwest Airlines United Airlines Allegiant American Airlines Frontier Airlines Spirit Airlines JetBlue