Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire Outside Supreme Court

(Newser) – A Colorado man has died of his injuries after setting himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court building on Friday. Police on Saturday identified the man as Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, WUSA reports. A helicopter took Bruce to a hospital after he set fire to himself just after 6pm Friday, a police report said, per the Hill. No one else was hurt, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said. Officials gave no indication about whether the suicide was intended as an act of protest. A 33-year-old Maryland man died in 2019 after setting himself on fire near the White House.