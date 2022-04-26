Cops: Arby's Manager Threw Hot Grease on Customer

(Newser) – Police in Hueytown, Alabama say an Arby's manager has been charged with assault over an incident that left a customer with second-degree burns "covering a large potion of her body." In a Facebook post, police said officers called to the scene "determined that an employee threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru." Shea Denise Peoples, 50, was arrested after the Saturday afternoon incident, NBC reports. Police say the victim, a woman in her 30s, is still in the hospital recovering from burns to her neck, left arm, and back. Two children who were in the car with her were not harmed.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough says the incident started with a verbal dispute over service at the restaurant. "To our knowledge, these women have never met, don’t know each other,’’ Yarbrough tells AL.com. "Words were exchanged, and it went downhill." The chief says the manager apparently walked away from the drive-thru window and returned with the grease. In a statement, the fast-food chain described the manager's alleged actions as "reprehensible" and said she was immediately fired. (Read more Alabama stories.)