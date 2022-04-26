Cawthorn Caught With Loaded Gun in Carry-on Bag

He was cited by officers at Charlotte airport
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 26, 2022 5:43 PM CDT
Cawthorn Cited for Having Loaded Gun at Airport
This photo provided by the TSA shows a 9mm Staccato C2 handgun that officials say was found in Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, carry-on bag at a Charlotte Douglas International Airport security checkpoint, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.   (Transportation Security Administration via AP)

(Newser) – The youngest member of the House is in the news once again, this time for having a loaded gun at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at a North Carolina airport. Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited Tuesday morning for having the weapon in his carry-on bag at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Charlotte Observer reports. Police say the 26-year-old was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property. Police say they released Cawthorn but confiscated the Staccato C2 9mm handgun.

"It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest ... unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances," police said in a statement, per CNN. Federal authorities say a record 106 guns were found at checkpoints at the Charlotte airport last year. This isn't Cawthorn's first offense: In February last year, security confiscated a Glock 9mm handgun from the lawmaker at Asheville Regional Airport. Cawthorn has also been cited numerous times for speeding violations, the Hill reports. (Last month, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy gave Cawthorn a warning over his claim lawmakers had invited him to an orgy.)

