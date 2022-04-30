(Newser) – CNN has more texts from Mark Meadows, this time dozens of them between the former White House chief of staff and Fox News host Sean Hannity. The two exchanged more than 80 messages between Election Day 2020 and President Biden's inauguration, which the news outlet says show "a real-time window into how Hannity, a close friend of [Donald] Trump, was reacting to the election and its aftermath." Of note is how the texts depict "Hannity's evolution from staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump's election lies to being 'fed up' with the 'lunatics' hurting Trump's cause in the days before January 6," per CNN. Among the standouts:

A week later: "I'm beginning to feel down. To [sic] much disorganization," Hannity wrote to Meadows on Nov. 10, referring to continued efforts to contest Biden's win. Meadows' reply: "Very disorganized but I have been busting heads yesterday and today. Let NOT your heart be troubled my friend."

Another Fox host: Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Network also makes an appearance in the new trove of texts, with messages showing she provided questions for Trump ahead of one of her interviews with him. While the Hill notes it's not unusual for reporters to give interviewees a heads-up on what topics they'll cover, Bartiromo "suggests specific messages Trump should convey in his responses."

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Network also makes an appearance in the new trove of texts, with messages showing she provided questions for Trump ahead of one of her interviews with him. While the Hill notes it's not unusual for reporters to give interviewees a heads-up on what topics they'll cover, Bartiromo "suggests specific messages Trump should convey in his responses." Bartiromo's text: "Hi the public wants to know he will fight this. They want to hear a path to victory. & he's in control," she wrote to Meadows on Nov. 29, 2020, an hour before her interview with Trump, his first since the election. "You've said MANY TIMES THIS ELECTION IS RIGGED... And the facts are on your side. Let's start there. What are the facts? Characterize what took place here. Then I will drill down on the fraud including the statistical impossibilities of Biden magic (federalist). Pls make sure he doesn't go off on tangents. We want to know he is strong he is a fighter & he will win." Per CNN, "her line of questions mirrored much of what she laid out in the text message."