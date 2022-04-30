Petito Family Lobs New Accusation Against the Laundries

By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 30, 2022 9:00 AM CDT
This police camera video shows Gabby Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021, near Arches National Park.   (The Moab City Police Department via AP)

(Newser) – There's a new accusation included in the amended lawsuit brought by Gabby Petito's family against the parents of her alleged killer, fiance Brian Laundrie. Per the Hill, the complaint by Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt now claims that Chris and Roberta Laundrie knew of Gabby's death, and likely where her body was, when they went on a camping trip with their son after Brian Laundrie had returned home from his road trip with Gabby but before she'd been reported missing. "They went on vacation knowing that Brian Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito's parents were attempting to locate her," the amended suit reads, per NBC News. The outlet notes that the modified complaint "offered little support for the vacation claim, although there is time to submit evidence."

The change to the suit came about partly because a Florida district court judge earlier this year told the Petitos there was a "procedural deficiency" in the original filing that needed to be amended, though NBC notes "such revisions are not unusual in civil court." WFLA lists other amendments made to the lawsuit, including the Petitos' slam of a statement that the Laundries made on Sept. 14, before Gabby's body was found in Wyoming. In that statement, the Laundries said, "It is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family." The Petitos now call that statement "beyond outrageous," as they claim the Laundries well knew Gabby would never be coming home because their son had murdered her. A jury trial regarding the lawsuit is set to start in August 2023. (Read more Gabby Petito stories.)

