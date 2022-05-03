Tropicana Apparently Wants to Start a Weird Breakfast Fad

Company's new offering is cereal made for orange juice, not milk
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 3, 2022 8:39 AM CDT
Tropicana Apparently Wants to Start a Weird Breakfast Fad
Bottoms up?   (Tropicana)

(Newser) – It doesn't have the cachet of Cinco de Mayo, but the day preceding that celebration is, weirdly, National Orange Juice Day. For this May 4—Wednesday—Tropicana has scored some marketing buzz by concocting a breakfast cereal it says is made for orange juice instead of milk, reports NBC Miami. The company announced Tropicana Crunch on its social media platforms and says it will be available on its website Wednesday, per CNN. It's a safe bet the honey almond cereal won't become a staple on grocery shelves but will instead exist as a marketing stunt, as with the brand's previous offering of ... toothpaste. (Wednesday, of course, also is a big day for Star Wars fans.)

