Retailer Apologizes for 'Hang With Kate Spade' Email

(Newser) – Ulta Beauty has apologized for a promotional email with a title that recipients found stunningly insensitive: "Come hang with Kate Spade." The retailer was referring to the brand founded by fashion icon Kate Spade, who hanged herself in 2018. Critics said the "incredibly crass" blunder was worsened by the fact that the email was sent on Sunday, the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month. The retailer apologized in a follow-up email Monday, NBC reports. "At Ulta Beauty, our teams are human, and this was truly an error with no intent to do harm," Ulta said.

"Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring Kate Spade New York fragrance with an insensitive subject line and for this, we sincerely apologize," a company spokesperson said in a statement to People. The spokesperson apologized to customers and the Spade family, saying, "Mental health is a very serious, important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly." (After his sister-in-law's suicide, actor David Spade donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.)