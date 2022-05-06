These Were 2021's Top Baby Names

Olivia, Liam take No. 1 spots, per Social Security Administration rankings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 6, 2022 1:40 PM CDT
These Were 2021's Top Baby Names
These two look like an Ava and a Theodore.   (Getty Images/katrinaelena)

(Newser) – Olivia and Liam have a stubborn streak. Not anyone in particular with those names, but the names themselves, which rose, once again, to the top of the Social Security Administration's annual list of top baby names. For the 2021 version of the rankings, Olivia sees the No. 1 spot for the third year in a row, per WTOP. Liam, meanwhile, is king of the male monikers for the fifth straight year. There's a newbie in the mix on the boys side: Theodore, at No. 10, knocking Alexander out of the elite group. Here are the top 10 for the little ladies and lads:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper
Boys
  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore
Check out the SSA website to see how names have shifted in popularity and other fun facts. (Read more baby names stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X