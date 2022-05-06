These Were 2021's Top Baby Names

(Newser)
Olivia and Liam have a stubborn streak. Not anyone in particular with those names, but the names themselves, which rose, once again, to the top of the Social Security Administration's annual list of top baby names. For the 2021 version of the rankings, Olivia sees the No. 1 spot for the third year in a row, per WTOP. Liam, meanwhile, is king of the male monikers for the fifth straight year. There's a newbie in the mix on the boys side: Theodore, at No. 10, knocking Alexander out of the elite group. Here are the top 10 for the little ladies and lads:
Girls
Boys
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- James
- William
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Henry
- Theodore
