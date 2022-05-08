Drake Appears to Have Lost a Very Large Bet on Fight

(Newser) – The rapper Drake placed a losing $427,000 bet on a big UFC bout Saturday night. Drake showed off his betting slip before the fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, one that would have netted him about $1 million had Gaethje won the UFC 274 contest, reports TMZ. However, "Oliveira choked (Gaethje) out in the first round to win by submission," per the AP. It appears Drake is out a lot of money, though there is one technicality: The fight was to have been for the lightweight title, but Oliveira missed the 155-pound limit at the weigh-in. So while the men still fought, it was not a title match. It's not clear whether that could have voided the rapper's bet. The lightweight title is now currently vacant. (Read more Drake stories.)