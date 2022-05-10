Elon Musk Answers the Big Trump Question

He says he would lift ban on former president if he ends up owning Twitter
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 10, 2022 12:55 PM CDT
Elon Musk: Yes, I'd Lift Trump's Twitter Ban
Elon Musk attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on May 2.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)

(Newser) – Elon Musk has answered one of the biggest questions raised in the wake of his bid to buy Twitter: The entrepreneur said Tuesday he would lift the ban on Donald Trump, reports CNBC. “Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts," Musk told the Future of the Car conference in San Francisco. "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump." Musk also called the platform's decision "morally wrong," per the Wall Street Journal.

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Musk. “If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension—a temporary suspension—is appropriate, but not a permanent ban." Trump, for his part, has said he is not interested in returning to Twitter even if the ban gets lifted, preferring instead to use his TruthSocial platform. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

