Guy Tyson Allegedly Punched Was a 'Habitual Felony Offender'

The airplane passenger Mike Tyson allegedly punched Wednesday night was, in 2019, listed as having "habitual felony offender status." Florida man Melvin Townsend III, 36, has a long criminal history including a grand theft conviction for which he received 25 months behind bars in 2019, when he was listed as a habitual offender. Other convictions include fraud by identity theft, trafficking stolen property, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, USA Today reports. Video of the JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Miami showed Townsend allegedly bothering Tyson until the former boxing champion punched him.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," Tyson's rep says. Authorities briefly detained and then released two people after the incident, one of whom was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and who then refused to cooperate with the police investigation, which is still underway, the BBC reports. Townsend declined to press charges but has hired a lawyer, suggesting a lawsuit might be coming, TMZ reports. "Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson," the attorney tells the gossip site. "Mr. Tyson clearly became agitated by an overly excited fan and began to strike him in an excessive manner."