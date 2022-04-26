Trump: No More Twitter for Me

(Newser) – Elon Musk hasn't said whether he'll let former President Donald Trump back on Twitter once he takes control of the platform. But Trump beat him to the punch on Monday, the Hill reports, by saying he'll stick to his own social media site, Truth Social, regardless. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it, and he is a good man," Trump told FoxNews.com, "but I am going to be staying on Truth." Trump has been barred from posting on Twitter since shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Musk's criticism what he's called Twitter's censorship of posts raised questions about whether he'd welcome Trump back. The former president launched Truth Social in February, and the site reportedly is running more smoothly now and adding users after enduring snags. "We're taking in millions of people, and what we're finding is that the response on Truth is much better than being on Twitter," Trump said. But some advisers don't think he could stay off Twitter if it were up to him, per the Washington Post.

Trump still reads others' Twitter posts, usually on printouts given to him by aides. And he's unhappy that his comments aren't picked up by the media the way they were when he was tweeting them; his Truth Social following is only about 1% of his high point on Twitter. "Of course he wants to be back on Twitter," said Darren Linvill, an online disinformation researcher at Clemson University. "The thing that got him elected before has likely just been handed back to him." A Trump adviser told the Post that Trump "loved his Twitter," adding, "Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise." (Read more Twitter stories.)