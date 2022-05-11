(Newser) – Ironbound sounds like a good name for a massive floating vessel. This Ironbound is pretty close to that. A huge great white shark who was so christened when it was tagged on October 3, 2019, off Nova Scotia has recently been spotted off the US coast. CNN reports Ironbound pinged in the waters off New Jersey late on the evening of April 28. The shark, which is thought to weight about 1,000 pounds and measure just over 12 feet long, was heading north. The north-south voyage is something familiar to the fish, per OCEARCH, the nonprofit marine research group that gave Ironbound his electronic tracker.

Per OCEARCH chief scientist Bob Hueter, "He's gone back and forth from where we found him in Nova Scotia and the Florida Keys several times," logging an estimated 13,000 miles while doing so. That's because great whites in the Atlantic summer off Canada and head as far south as the Gulf of Mexico in winter. "Ironbound is on his way north to get into some good feeding ground and bulk up again for the next year," Hueter said.

He's apparently not going straight there. NBC News reports that while he pinged off the Carolinas in late March and April, he apparently U-turned some time after hitting Jersey. His tracker pinged about 19 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, on Monday night. OCEARCH said the about-face likely happened because the shark hit those northern waters a little prematurely and opted to wait until they warm up some. (Read more great white shark stories.)