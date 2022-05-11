(Newser) – Picking out the right Mother's Day gift "isn't very hard to get right," according to the Philly Voice—pick up some flowers and you're good to go. Just maybe not the ones sold by St. Anselm School. The Voice reports that the pre-K through eighth grade Catholic school in the northeast part of Philadelphia sold fake roses for the holiday. But when parents looked more closely at each bloom, there was a surprise inside: a bright-red thong.

"It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother's Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended," read a sheepish letter sent from the school to parents shortly after the mistake was discovered, per FOX 29. At least one couple thought it was hilarious, laughing hysterically as they pulled the lingerie out of their St. Anselm rose (watch the slightly NSFW video here). "Thank you, St. [Anselm]!" a giggling woman can be heard saying in the clip as a man displays the thong for the camera.

The Voice explains that the school purchased the flowers not realizing they were St. Valentine's Day roses meant for adults. "Saint Anselm Parish School took immediate steps to remediate this issue when it became known inclusive of broad communication with school families," was the Tuesday response of Ken Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, per the Voice. "The situation represents an unfortunate mistake and we apologize deeply." (Read more Mother's Day stories.)