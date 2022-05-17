(Newser) – A "senseless" shooting has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl in New York City after a stray bullet hit her during a chase among strangers. CBS New York reports on the Monday afternoon shooting, which took place in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx around 5pm as the girl, identified only as Kiera, was walking with her family. The gunfire erupted outside a nail salon on Fox Street, as two people on a motorized scooter chased down a man running down the sidewalk about half a block away from the girl and her family. Kiera reportedly ducked behind a car, but she'd already been hit once in the abdomen, police say, per the New York Times.

Kiera was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died of her injuries. "This is very, very difficult for us to accept," Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack of the NYPD said at a news conference later that evening. The Times notes that Kiera is the second child to be shot in the Bronx this year, and just one of dozens of kids and teens gunned down in the city during 2022, as of late April.

It's not clear why the individuals on the scooter were chasing the man. Finding the scooter, and the gunman, in such a big city will be "extremely difficult and time-consuming," McCormack said at the presser, but he vowed that authorities will "chase the scooter as far as it goes." The NYPD has released video of the incident and hopes the public will come forward with information that can help them solve the case, asking those with such info to call 800-577-TIPS. (Read more shooting stories.)