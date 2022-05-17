This Bridge Is Giving Us Serious Vertigo

World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened to the public in Czech Republic
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 17, 2022 10:02 AM CDT
Walk 300 Feet High on Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge
View of a pedestrian suspension bridge on Thursday, a day before its official opening at a mountain resort in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic.   (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(Newser) – A pedestrian suspension bridge that's the longest such construction in the world has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. The 2,365-foot-long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 3,610 feet above sea level. It connects two ridges of mountains and hangs up to 312 feet above the valley below. Sky Bridge 721, as it's known, is located in the northeastern part of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range near the border with Poland, some 125 miles east of Prague. The bridge offers unusual views for visitors who have a head for heights. Up to 500 people will be allowed on the bridge at any one time, although that number has been halved for the first two weeks following Friday's opening, per the AP.

The bridge will be closed for safety reasons if winds reach 84mph. Construction took two years and cost some $8.3 million. Critics say the bridge is too big for the surrounding environment, while others argue it will attract too many tourists to the town, which has a population of less than 500. CzechTourism believes the bridge could attract tourists from all around the globe. Theo Scheepens, 59, from the Netherlands was one of the first on the bridge. "Marvelous, impressive, the bridge moves, so you think something is going to happen," he said. "I wonder what is going to happen when it is windy. It is terrific weather, we are very blessed." The previous longest such bridge is in Arouca, Portugal, and is 1,693 feet long.

