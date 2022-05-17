Weird Detail About Depp-Heard Trial Surfaces

(Newser) – The ugly celebrity trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has included all kinds of disturbing allegations. But one unusual aspect surfaced in court on Monday: Depp never looks directly at his ex-wife during the proceedings. As People and Yahoo Entertainment report, the topic came up during an exchange between Heard and Depp attorney Camille Vasquez:

Vasquez: "Mr. Depp hasn't looked at you once this entire trial, has he?"

"Mr. Depp hasn't looked at you once this entire trial, has he?" Heard: "Not that I've noticed, no."

"Not that I've noticed, no." Vasquez: "You've looked at him though many times, haven't you?"

"You've looked at him though many times, haven't you?" Heard: "Yes I have."

"Yes I have." Vasquez: "You know exactly why Mr. Depp won't look back at you, don't you? ... He promised you would never see his eyes again, isn't that true?"

"You know exactly why Mr. Depp won't look back at you, don't you? ... He promised you would never see his eyes again, isn't that true?" A recording: When Heard said she didn't recall if he said that, the court heard a tape recording from one of their last encounters in which Depp tells her, "We won't have to see each other again. ... You will not see my eyes again."

When Heard said she didn't recall if he said that, the court heard a tape recording from one of their last encounters in which Depp tells her, "We won't have to see each other again. ... You will not see my eyes again." Vasquez: "He kept that promise, hasn't he?"

"He kept that promise, hasn't he?" Heard: "As far as I know, he cannot look at me."

"As far as I know, he cannot look at me." Vasquez: "He won't look at you, right Ms. Heard?"

"He won't look at you, right Ms. Heard?" Heard: "He can't."