Heard Says Depp Was 'Obsessed' by Poop Incident

Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against Amber Heard resumed Monday after a week off—and Heard firmly denied that she or a friend had left feces in the bed she shared with the actor. She said one of their dogs had "bowel control issues" and an accident could have been overlooked while she packed to leave for the Coachella festival, but she denied that she had told Depp chauffeur Starling Jenkins III it was a "horrible practical joke gone wrong," People reports. "I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave," she said. "It was not really a jovial time, and I don't think that's funny."

Heard testified that Depp seemed obsessed with the incident and that it was all he wanted to talk about when he visited her after they had been separated for around a month. "Our marriage was over and falling apart in front of our eyes, we hadn't seen each other in over a month and his mom had just passed. I couldn't believe he wanted to talk about feces." Heard also testified that Depp attacked her during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express train in Asia, the BBC reports. "He was squeezing my neck against the railway car for what felt like a very long time," Heard said, adding that she was afraid he inadvertently might kill her.

Heard completed her direct testimony Monday and cross-examination by Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez began, the AP reports. Asked about photos that showed her without bruises days after alleged abuse, Heard said that over the years, she became expert at covering bruises with makeup. She acknowledged that she hadn't fulfilled her pledge to donate the $7 million divorce settlement to the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, but said she "fully intends" to over time, reports Deadline. She said it was "torture" to be constantly accused by Depp supporters of lying about abuse. "I want Johnny to move on. I want him to leave me alone," she said.