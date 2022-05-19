'Payton, You're a Coward!'

Suspected Buffalo shooter makes court appearance, is jeered by relative of a victim
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 19, 2022 11:00 AM CDT
In Court, Victim's Relative Calls Buffalo Suspect a 'Coward'
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, NY, on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Newser) – The legal case against the accused gunman in Buffalo's mass shooting advanced on Thursday, but not before Payton Gendron got a message from a relative of one of the victims. "Payton, you're a coward!" shouted the family member as the 18-year-old was being led from a courtroom hearing, reports the Buffalo News. The suspect stood silently during the brief court appearance, per the AP. He was indicted on Wednesday on murder charges after the shooting in which 10 Black people were killed at a city supermarket. The alleged gunman, who has pleaded not guilty, was due back in court on June 9. (A store employee says a 911 dispatcher hung up on her when she called for help.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X