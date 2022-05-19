(Newser) – The legal case against the accused gunman in Buffalo's mass shooting advanced on Thursday, but not before Payton Gendron got a message from a relative of one of the victims. "Payton, you're a coward!" shouted the family member as the 18-year-old was being led from a courtroom hearing, reports the Buffalo News. The suspect stood silently during the brief court appearance, per the AP. He was indicted on Wednesday on murder charges after the shooting in which 10 Black people were killed at a city supermarket. The alleged gunman, who has pleaded not guilty, was due back in court on June 9. (A store employee says a 911 dispatcher hung up on her when she called for help.)