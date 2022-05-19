(Newser) – Earlier this year, three law firms accused Burger King of making its burgers look way better in advertisements than they are in reality. Now the trio is going after McDonald's and Wendy's with the same accusation, reports the Wall Street Journal. The new lawsuit alleges that Wendy's and McDonald's use undercooked burgers in their ads, and the burgers end up looking 15% to 20% bigger than fully cooked ones. The suit is seeking class-action status, and so far only one plaintiff is named—Justin Chimienti of New York wants $50 million in damages for himself and others who join the suit, per the BBC.

"[Wendy's and McDonald's] advertisements for its burger and menu items are unfair and financially damaging consumers as they are receiving food that is much lower in value than what is being promised," the complaint says. It includes lots of social media posts from people complaining about their burgers, including this one. The fast-food chains haven't responded. The issue revolves around "food styling," notes the Washington Post. Experts make the burgers look like gourmet meals for photo shoots, and the real thing looks a little pathetic in comparison.