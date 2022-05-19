(Newser) – A Memphis woman told police her partner was holding her against her will, had confiscated her phone, and punched her in the face when she tried to leave. That she was able to speak to police was thanks to her quick thinking, and a KFC worker who took action. The Washington Post reports the woman on Sunday slipped a note to a worker that explained she was being held captive and needed help. The employee immediately called police, who arrived to find the woman and Diego Glay, 23, still on the premises. WATN reports the woman let police know Glay was armed. Police say Glay fled upon their arrival but was apprehended after a chase. He faces charges of kidnapping and evading arrest.

Per a Memphis Police Department Facebook post, "the victim came here by Greyhound bus from another state to meet Glay, her boyfriend. They got into an argument, and she attempted to leave him several times and return home, but Glay held her physically against her will." Glay has a June 1 court date. It's not the first time a fast-food worker has come to an alleged captive's aid, though pizza workers seem to get the bulk of the glory: See this story of a cry for help made via the Pizza Hut app, or this story of a perceptive Domino's driver. In this case, there wasn't a crime happening, but a DoorDash driver delivering a pizza saved a life all the same.