Teen Killed in Shooting After High School Graduation

(Newser) – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting after a high school graduation at Middle Tennessee State University, according to police. Police confirmed the shooting Wednesday night after the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center, an on-campus arena. Authorities said the ceremony for 450 seniors had already ended and people were leaving when the shooting occurred outside the arena near a tennis court, the AP reports. A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday afternoon, Murfreesboro police said. The person who died was identified by authorities as 18-year-old Hasani Brewer.

The injured victim, also 17 years old, was not identified. He was in stable condition Thursday afternoon, Murfreesboro police said. It was not immediately known if the victims were students. Police said a preliminary investigation shows Brewer and the 17-year-old victim got into a fight, which spilled over to the tennis court next to Murphy Center after the end of the evening commencement ceremony. The shooter opened fire, killing Brewer and injuring the 17-year-old, police said. “This was not a random shooting,” police spokesman Larry Flowers said. “The two victims and the shooter knew each other.” “My heart is breaking for the victims of last night’s tragic ending to Riverdale graduation," said a school board member. "What should have been the greatest night of their young lives instead turned into everyone’s worst nightmare."