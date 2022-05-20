Man Recognizes Alleged Chappelle Attacker as His Own Alleged Attacker

(Newser) – The man suspected of rushing Dave Chappelle during a show last month and tackling him onstage has now been arrested in a separate alleged attack. Police say Isaiah Lee, 23, got into a fight with a roommate in a Los Angeles transitional living facility in December and stabbed the man. The man did make a police report at the time, but it was not until seeing coverage of the attack on Chappelle that he recognized Lee and told police he had identified his alleged attacker, ABC News reports. "The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said LA County District Attorney George Gascón Thursday.

Lee pleaded not guilty to one felony count of attempted murder in the case, and will be back in court next month. Meanwhile, he escaped felony charges in the Chappelle case, but faces four misdemeanor charges, to which he has also pleaded not guilty. He has been behind bars since the Chappelle incident, the AP reports, with his bail set at $30,000, per Deadline. "This alleged attack has got to have consequences," says City Attorney Mike Feuer. According to his lawyer, Lee is receiving mental health services through a nonprofit organization, CNN reports. (Read more Dave Chappelle stories.)