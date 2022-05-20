Elite Cyclist Shot and Killed at 25

(Newser) – An elite gravel and mountain bike racer was found fatally shot in an Austin, Texas, apartment last week. Moriah Wilson, 25, had been staying with a friend in the city ahead of last weekend's Gravel Locos race, which she was a favorite to win. That friend called 911 after returning to her apartment on the night of May 11 and finding Wilson bleeding and unresponsive, Outside Online reports. She died of multiple gunshot wounds. "While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others," her family says in a statement to VeloNews. "Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us."

"The shooting does not appear to be a random act," says the Austin Police Department, and a person of interest has been identified. "There is no reason to suspect any threats to the public," the department says. As for the race in which she had planned to compete, "We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course," her family said in its statement. "We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day."