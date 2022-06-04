(Newser) – Chaos unfolded at a Los Angeles hospital Friday after police say a man walked in and stabbed a doctor and two nurses. Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the LAPD tells KTLA that the suspect entered Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4pm local time to "seek treatment" after a supposed car crash, an accident for which no evidence was found by police. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victims and barricaded himself into one of the rooms in the hospital, leading the facility to evacuate its entire first floor. NBC Los Angeles also reports the hospital was put on lockdown and streets nearby were closed off. After hours of negotiations with a SWAT team that "failed," the suspect was finally taken into custody around 8pm, per NBC News.

Hamilton notes a knife about 3 inches to 4 inches long was recovered, and that the suspect was himself hospitalized for what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds on his arms. "We do not believe he was either looking for anyone in particular or targeting a specific individual," Hamilton noted, without offering a motive. Police say the suspect, said to be in his mid-30s, has been arrested at least twice previously in the San Fernando Valley, for allegedly resisting arrest and battery against a police officer. As for the victims, all three are now said to be in stable condition, per a spokesperson for Northridge Hospital. Hamilton had earlier noted that one of the individuals stabbed had been in critical condition and undergoing surgery.