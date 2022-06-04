Grand Canyon Adventure Turns Tragic for Canadian

(Newser) – A Canadian hiker exploring the Grand Canyon didn't make it out alive this week. Officials tell CBS 5 that 41-year-old Melanie Goodine of Ottawa has died after trying to do a tough hike to the Colorado River and back. Per a National Park Service release, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center got a call in just before 6pm local time on Thursday of a hiker in distress on the Bright Angel Trail, near the Three-Mile Resthouse. Other parkgoers started CPR on Goodine until first responders arrived, at which point they took over and tried to resuscitate Goodine.

Those attempts were unfortunately in vain. Goodine is said to have been coming up out of the canyon after hiking to the river earlier in the day. The NPS warns that a hike from the rim to the river and back, all in one day, isn't recommended. Officials also advise that all prospective visitors to the Grand Canyon read up on the park's hiking tips, as well as on conditions in the inner canyons—and to hydrate often; dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; and rest when necessary in the shade. An investigation into what caused Goodine's death is underway by the NPS and Coconino County Medical Examiner. (Read more Grand Canyon stories.)