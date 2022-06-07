(Newser)
If you've ever left something behind in a cab—or, these days, in a ride-hailing vehicle—you're not alone. It's not uncommon for drivers to discover the phones, keys, wallets, or purses that customers forgot in the back seat, especially in Austin, Texas, the most forgetful city on Uber's annual Lost & Found Index. According to the company, however, sometimes patron items that end up in its hands are ... a little weirder. We feel compelled to highlight 20 that especially stood out, as self-reported by customers:
- Tater tots
- "My grandma's teeth"
- 500 grams of caviar
- Painting of Kung Fu Panda and pink air pump shaped as a pig
- Pizza costume
- "A s---ty painting of a moose"
- Metal leg
- Breast pump and a white cowboy hat
- Bernie Sanders fanny pack
- Brown tortoise
- "Life is tough but so are you" blanket
- Spray tan machine
- A single blonde strand of hair
- A windmill
- 10 lbs. of hamburger meat
- Breathalyzer
- Bucket of slime
- Urn with pet ashes + urn of family member
- Tube for chugging drinks. Very expensive.
- "A crochet strawberry my girlfriend made me. it means a lot to me."
