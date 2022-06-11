Giuliani Faces Ethics Charge

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani could be prohibited from practicing law in the District of Columbia, after the disciplinary arm of the DC Bar filed an ethics case over his advocacy of false fraud claims in the 2020 presidential election. The charge involves claims Giuliani made in a federal court about a lawsuit by former President Donald Trump's campaign to throw out the voting results in Pennsylvania, Axios reports. The suit sought a court order invalidating 680,000 to 1.5 million mail-in ballots that had been counted, saying they were in violation of Pennsylvania law. A judge eventually dismissed the suit. Giuliani's license to practice law in New York was suspended a year ago.

The DC filing says that Giuliani brought the Pennsylvania case "without a non-frivolous basis in law and fact" and that his conduct was "prejudicial to the administration of justice," per CNN. During oral arguments, Giuliani told the court, without citing evidence, that the "best description of this situation is it's widespread, nationwide voter fraud of which this is a part." He said the fraud was happening in places "controlled by a Democratic machine that have quite an impressive list of voter fraud convictions." The DC filing quotes Giuliani's words to the court. Attempts to obtain comment from a lawyer for Giuliani were unsuccessful. He has 20 days to answer the DC charge, per CBS News. The DC Court of Appeals has the final say in the matter. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)