Graffiti Artists Hit Yet Another National Park

(Newser) – If you visited Yosemite National Park in mid-May, you may be of assistance to the National Park Service in nabbing some vandals. In a Sunday Facebook post, park officials showed images of rocks along the Yosemite Falls Trail covered in blue and white spray paint, some of them with the word "Fresno" scrawled across them. The statement notes that after receiving "multiple reports" about the vandalism on the evening of May 20, park rangers went out the next day and found about 30 spots along the trail that had been defaced, with a few of the graffitied areas measuring as large as 8 feet by 8 feet.

The park's post notes that rangers did "set up a trail block and identified potential suspects," but officials are now asking for the public's help in confirming the vandals. They say if any guests were on that trail on May 20 between 6pm and 11pm and "saw individuals carrying cans of spray paint, engaging in tagging, or have video or photographic evidence," to let them know right away by calling or texting 888-653-0009, emailing nps_isb@nps.gov, or submitting a tip at www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm.

Tips and other reactions are pouring in on social media. "Unless this is a false flag operation, they're from Fresno," one commenter wryly notes. Another helpfully suggests, "Keep an eye on Tik Tok, I'm sure somebody will post there to brag for what they did." CNN notes this is only the latest in a series of acts of vandalism in our national parks, including one in December, when someone etched a bunch of names into rock artwork believed to be at least 4,000 years old at Big Bend National Park in Texas. "Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks," that park's superintendent said after the incident. (Read more Yosemite National Park stories.)