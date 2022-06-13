Politics / Jan. 6 hearings What to Expect as Jan. 6 Hearings Resume House panel to question Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien about fraud claims By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jun 13, 2022 6:35 AM CDT Copied Then-campaign manager Bill Stepien, left, watches as President Trump speaks at campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Newser) – The House's Jan. 6 panel opens day 2 of its hearings on Monday, and the focus will be on former President Trump's claims of widespread election fraud, or what he calls the Big Lie. The committee will try to make the case that Trump's Big Lie is a lie itself, and that his claims helped fuel the sentiment that led to the riot at the Capitol, reports the Hill. A quick preview: When: The first hearing took place in prime time, but this one starts at 10am. All the major networks plan live coverage, including Fox News, reports CNN. Fox did not cut into its prime-time lineup for the first night of the hearing. Big witness: The panel intends to question Bill Stepien, who served as Trump's final campaign chief in the election. Politico reports Stepien is appearing because of a subpoena and may not be a willing witness. Stepien "supervised the conversion of the Trump presidential campaign to an effort focused on ‘Stop the Steal’ messaging and related fund-raising," the panel wrote in a letter to him, per the New York Times. Others: Two other notable witnesses are scheduled: Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor who was part of the decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, a decision that infuriated Trump. And BJay Pak, a former US Attorney in Georgia who rejected voter-fraud claims in his state and later resigned upon learning Trump wanted to fire him. Money: “We will reveal information about how the former president’s political apparatus used these lies about fraud, about a stolen election, to drive fundraising, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars between Election Day 2020 and January 6,” a committee aide said Sunday night, per the Washington Post. The panel aims to show Trump supporters who donated that they were duped, per the Times. (Read takeaways from the first hearing.)