What to Expect as Jan. 6 Hearings Resume

(Newser) – The House's Jan. 6 panel opens day 2 of its hearings on Monday, and the focus will be on former President Trump's claims of widespread election fraud, or what he calls the Big Lie. The committee will try to make the case that Trump's Big Lie is a lie itself, and that his claims helped fuel the sentiment that led to the riot at the Capitol, reports the Hill. A quick preview:

When: The first hearing took place in prime time, but this one starts at 10am. All the major networks plan live coverage, including Fox News, reports CNN. Fox did not cut into its prime-time lineup for the first night of the hearing.

The first hearing took place in prime time, but this one starts at 10am. All the major networks plan live coverage, including Fox News, reports CNN. Fox did not cut into its prime-time lineup for the first night of the hearing. Big witness: The panel intends to question Bill Stepien, who served as Trump's final campaign chief in the election. Politico reports Stepien is appearing because of a subpoena and may not be a willing witness. Stepien "supervised the conversion of the Trump presidential campaign to an effort focused on ‘Stop the Steal’ messaging and related fund-raising," the panel wrote in a letter to him, per the New York Times.