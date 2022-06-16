What to Do, and Not to Do, as a Recession Looms

(Newser) – The stock market actually rose Wednesday in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision to raise rates by a whopping 0.75%. Thursday, not so much. Major indexes fell more than 2% in early trading and sent the Dow below 30,000, its lowest level in more than a year, reports the Street and CNBC. In short, the new bear market only deepened. Now the big question: Will a recession follow? A look at coverage, including some of the many advice pieces now moving:

Context: A recession might well be on the way, if it hasn't already arrived, writes Jeff Sommer in the New York Times. Its dry definition—"a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months"—doesn't capture the "grim" economic toll it will take on households. But Sommer puts things in context, noting that recessions and bear markets might be more common than you think. The US, in fact, has been in recession 14% of the time since WWII. Among Sommer's tips: Consider putting cash into I bonds from the Treasury Department, as well as money market funds, which will now be paying more interest.

Impact: Among other things, the steep rate hike means home and auto loans will continue to get more expensive, and you'll pay more in interest on credit card debt, per Axios. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage, for example, is now about 6%, double last year's figure. And the average rate for credit cards is now 16.7% (and rising), up from 16% last year.