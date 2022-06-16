FIFA Names World Cup Hosts

Locations in US, Mexico, and Canada are chosen for 2026 tournament
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2022 6:45 PM CDT
FIFA Names World Cup Hosts
Fans celebrate Thursday at KC Live in the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo., after it was announced that Kansas City was chosen as a host city the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.   (Luke Johnson/The Kansas City Star via AP)

(Newser) – Soccer's governing body announced Thursday that 11 US cities will host 2026 World Cup matches, as will three cities in Mexico and two in Canada. It's the first time that three nations have combined to host the tournament, ESPN reports. The tournament has included 32 teams, as it does this year, but will expand to 48 in 2026, per NPR. The World Cup was last held in the US in 1994, when the final was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Rose Bowl was not picked as a venue this time; nor was Camping World Stadium in Orlando. That means none of the 1994 US stadiums will be used in 2026.

The winning areas and venues are:

New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium
Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium
Dallas: AT&T Stadium
San Francisco Bay Area: Levi's Stadium
Miami: Hard Rock Stadium
Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Seattle: Lumen Field
Houston: NRG Stadium
Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field
Kansas City, Missouri: Arrowhead Stadium
Boston: Gillette Stadium
Guadalajara, Mexico: Estadio Akron
Monterrey, Mexico: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
Mexico City: Estadio Azteca
Toronto: BMO Field
Vancouver: BC Place

The eyes of the world will be on the above stadiums. The championship game in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which France beat Croatia 4-2, attracted 517 million viewers globally. By comparison, per the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs had no more than 140 million people watching its Super Bowl appearances in the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons. (Read more 2026 World Cup stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X