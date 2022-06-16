FIFA Names World Cup Hosts

(Newser) – Soccer's governing body announced Thursday that 11 US cities will host 2026 World Cup matches, as will three cities in Mexico and two in Canada. It's the first time that three nations have combined to host the tournament, ESPN reports. The tournament has included 32 teams, as it does this year, but will expand to 48 in 2026, per NPR. The World Cup was last held in the US in 1994, when the final was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Rose Bowl was not picked as a venue this time; nor was Camping World Stadium in Orlando. That means none of the 1994 US stadiums will be used in 2026.

The winning areas and venues are:



New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium

Dallas: AT&T Stadium

San Francisco Bay Area: Levi's Stadium

Miami: Hard Rock Stadium

Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Seattle: Lumen Field

Houston: NRG Stadium

Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field

Kansas City, Missouri: Arrowhead Stadium

Boston: Gillette Stadium

Guadalajara, Mexico: Estadio Akron

Monterrey, Mexico: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

Mexico City: Estadio Azteca

Toronto: BMO Field

Vancouver: BC Place

The eyes of the world will be on the above stadiums. The championship game in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which France beat Croatia 4-2, attracted 517 million viewers globally. By comparison, per the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs had no more than 140 million people watching its Super Bowl appearances in the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons. (Read more 2026 World Cup stories.)