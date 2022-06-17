(Newser) – A group of senators is trying to hammer out the final details of legislation on gun safety, and one particular issue has emerged as a major snag: It revolves around the definition of the term "boyfriend". Coverage:

The loophole: Under current federal law, anyone convicted of domestic violence against a spouse or former spouse, a live-in partner, or a co-parent cannot own a gun, per USA Today. But the law doesn't cover dating partners, which has come to be known as the "boyfriend loophole."

The snag: The framework of a gun deal that emerged last week in the Senate promised to close this loophole, but negotiators are hung up on the semantics of what constitutes a boyfriend or dating partner. As the New York Times explains: "Is it one date or several? Could an ex-boyfriend count?" Generally speaking, Democrats want to make the definition as broad as possible, Republicans the opposite.