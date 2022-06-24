Rittenhouse to Pay for Lawsuits With Shooter Video Game

(Newser) – Kyle Rittenhouse says he's releasing a video game to fund his planned defamation lawsuits against media outlets. In it, players act as a cartoonish Rittenhouse, shooting flying turkeys labeled "fake news" and "MSDNC" with a large orange gun, per the Washington Post. "The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than to push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people's lives," Rittenhouse says in a promotional video. It ends with a rap, apparently sung by Rittenhouse himself, per the New York Post: "It's the fake news turkey shoot. Got a laser gun going pew pew pew. Follow my suits. We about to bankrupt the fake news."

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all counts including homicide after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, has for months teased defamation suits against media outlets and celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James; he recently hired Todd McMurtry, the attorney who helped former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann sue CNN and other outlets for defamation. "The media has attacked me from day one, and now it's my turn to fight back," Rittenhouse tells the Washington Examiner.

"Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot" is available for preorder for $9.99. The preorder website doesn't give a release date but notes proceeds will go to Rittenhouse's Media Accountability Project. The game comes from developer Mint Studios, which "had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him," CEO Mint Chip tells the Examiner. "Before the trial, you couldn't even mention his name in a positive manner on social media without getting banned. The truth literally got you suspended. We fight for the truth." (Read more Kyle Rittenhouse stories.)