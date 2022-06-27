Green Day Frontman on Roe Reversal: I'm Renouncing US Citizenship

Billie Joe Armstrong says he's moving to the UK
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2022 1:57 AM CDT
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong performs on stage with his band at the open-air festival "Rock im Park," one of the biggest music festivals in Bavaria, in Nuremberg, Germany, Saturday, June 4, 2022.   (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

(Newser) – Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has had it with America, announcing at a UK concert Friday night after Roe v. Wade was overturned, "I'm renouncing my citizenship. I'm coming here." The rocker, who along with his band took aim at the post-9/11 political landscape in the US with the song "American Idiot," added, "There's just too much stupid in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country." He also cursed a lot. And while it's not clear how serious he was, he said, per Rolling Stone, "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days." At the 2016 American Music Awards, Green Day broke into an anti-Trump chant while performing, USA Today reports.

Other musicians who've spoken out about the Roe reversal include Olivia Rodrigo, who on Saturday dedicated a performance of Lily Allen's song "(Expletive) You" to the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn, and Billie Eilish, who said at the same music festival that day, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment." (Read more Roe v. Wade stories.)

