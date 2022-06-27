G7 Leaders Joke About Putin, Strike Informal Pose

(Newser) – G7 leaders struck an unusually informal pose for pool photographers at a working dinner in Germany on Sunday, with most in their shirtsleeves, notes Axios. But more attention came before a different group photo, when the leaders were heard mocking Vladimir Putin, reports the Hill. “Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heard asking the others around the table. “We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”

Canada's Justin Trudeau added, “We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display,” referring to a famous photo of the Russian leader striking just such a pose. “There you go! There you go! We’ve got to show them our pecs!” Johnson responded. A video from AFP captures the banter. Putin is known for stripping off his shirt for macho poses, and the Washington Post notes his own explanation in 2018. “When I am on vacation I see no need to hide behind the bushes, and there is nothing wrong with that,” he said. Russia was booted from the world group, previously called the G8, in 2014 over its Crimean invasion. (Read more Group of Seven stories.)