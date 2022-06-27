Cops: Subway Worker Killed Over Mayo Complaint

(Newser) – A fatal shooting at a Subway restaurant in Atlanta comes with a hard-to-fathom quote from the shop's co-owner: "It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," Willie Glenn tells WSB-TV. You read that right. Police say a customer angry about the mayo on his order shot and killed a 26-year-old female employee of the shop Sunday evening and wounded a 24-year-old female employee, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The latter woman, hospitalized in critical condition, was shot in front of her 5-year-old child.

The women have not been identified. Police have arrested a suspect, identified only as a 36-year-old male. "What you're seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy, a senseless tragedy that we've seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire and now we have someone dead,” says interim police chief Darin Schierbaum. By the count of the Journal-Constitution, arguments in restaurants or bars have led to at least six deadly shootings in Atlanta so far this year. Sunday's shooting took place at a Subway connected to a gas station in downtown Atlanta, per the AP. (Read more shooting stories.)