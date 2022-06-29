Man Hiking at High Elevation in Wyoming Is Mauled by Bear

(Newser) – A hiker appears to have survived being mauled by a grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming. The "experienced out-of-state recreationalist" was hiking high up on the 13,000-foot Francs Peak Monday when he met a bear, thought to be a grizzly. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Tuesday characterized it as a "surprise encounter" at close range, per the AP. Though the man was carrying bear spray, he had no chance to use it, officials said.

It's unclear if he was alone or had help in getting to safety. A helicopter ultimately took him to a hospital in Billings, Montana, where he is in unknown condition, the AP reports. "Based on the information gathered during the initial investigation, Game and Fish plans no management action at this time. Game and Fish will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and will make management decisions in the best interest of public safety," officials said.