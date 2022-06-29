Cops: FedEx Worker Killed Nonprofit Founder as He Slept

(Newser) – Police in Virginia are trying to determine the connection between the founder of a charity fundraising website and the FedEx worker accused of murdering him as he slept. The Fairfax County Police Department says Gret Glyer, 32, was shot in his bed at around 3am on June 24, Fox reports. His wife, who was lying in bed next to him, was unharmed. Joshua Daniel Danehower, 33, was arrested Tuesday night at his workplace, Dulles International Airport, police say. Danehower is believed to be an acquaintance of the family who may have known them through a local church, WJLA reports.

Police say that the couple's two children, both under 2 years old, were unharmed and that the gunman left the home immediately after the shooting. Glyer created the DonorSee website, a nonprofit platform that describes itself as a way for donors to directly connect with people in need and antipoverty programs around the world, the Washington Post reports. Interim DonorSee chief executive Owen O'Doherty says Danehower had no connection to the website. He says the nonprofit's 15 workers "are still incredibly shocked and deeply saddened."

Glyer founded DonorSee after spending several years in Malawi, where he taught at a Bible school and founded a nonprofit to build homes for widows and orphans. Police Capt. Jeff Hunt says investigators received a tip about Danehower while they were conducting interviews. "Someone came forward and told us that we should look at Mr. Danehower as a possible suspect," he says. Hunt says it's "very early in the investigation" and police are still looking into possible motives.