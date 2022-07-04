Women Killed in Twin Shark Attacks in Red Sea

(Newser) – Two women were killed in separate attacks within days in Egypt's Red Sea, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, authorities say. The first victim was a 68-year-old Austrian woman who had been living in Egypt. After the attack Friday near the resort town of Hurghada, she was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Sources tell Reuters that hours later and some 2,000 feet away, a Romanian tourist described as being in her late 40s was found dead. The Egyptian Ministry of Environment is investigating. Romanian authorities say they are trying to identify the victim. The Jerusalem Post reports that local authorities have closed all activity in the area. (Read more shark attack stories.)