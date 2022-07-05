Shooting Puts the Focus on Well-Known Highland Park

(Newser) – Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., is hitting celebrities with ties to the community especially hard. Actress Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in the area where director John Hughes shot scenes for movies including Sixteen Candles and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, wrote on social media that she "spent nearly every day after school and every weekend being stupid with friends directly across from where" the shooting occurred, per People. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star described the local Fourth of July parade, on which a shooter opened fire, as "a highlight of the year for so many families" and wrote of "the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay," per CNN.

Likewise, singer Richard Marx, who also grew up in Highland Park, tweeted that he was "actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there." "My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I'm extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness," he added. This Is Us director Ken Olin, tweeted that he was heartbroken over the tragedy in his hometown. "I went to this parade every year as a little boy" and "my heart breaks for all the children in our country who will grow up afraid of celebrating with a mass of happy people," he wrote.

Many members of the Chicago Bulls, including Michael Jordan, have also lived in Highland Park. "Our connection with the community is personal" and "we are grieving with the community and everyone affected," the organization said in a statement, per NBC Sports, adding "the Chicago Bulls are committed to change and using the resources in our power to make a difference and help solve this epidemic of gun violence." Brosnahan also appealed for solutions, encouraging donations to the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund. "Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough," she wrote.