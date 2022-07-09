US /
Love Beer? This Is the State for You

Vermont is a 'true beer lover's paradise,' according to VinePair
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 9, 2022 9:30 AM CDT
Love Beer? Then You'll Love This State
In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, retail manager Jay Meeks holds a four-pack of Heddy Topper at The Alchemist brewery in Stowe, Vt.   (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

(Newser) – Previous evaluations from Beer Connoisseur and Groupon named California the best state in the country when it comes to beer. Not even close, according to VinePair, which finds America's "true beer lover's paradise" is just about as far from California as you can get while remaining in the Lower 48. Taking a per-capita approach, the website evaluated the number of total breweries, craft breweries, top-ranked beers, craft beer barrels produced, amount of state excise taxes on beer, and more, to get a "definitive ranking." The top 10:

  1. Vermont
  2. Colorado
  3. Oregon
  4. California
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Maine
  8. Montana
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Michigan
See the full list and more on the methodology here. (Read more beer stories.)

