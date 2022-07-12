Liz Cheney: Trump Isn't an 'Impressionable Child'

She notes he is a '76-year-old man' and should therefore be held accountable for his actions
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2022 12:30 PM CDT
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., right, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrive for Tuesday's hearing.   (Sean Thew/Pool via AP)

(Newser) – As the seventh hearing of the Jan. 6 panel got underway on Tuesday, vice chair Liz Cheney set the tone: "President Trump is a 76-year-old man," she said. "He is not an impressionable child." Cheney was making the case that the former president should be held accountable for his words and actions ahead of the Capitol riot, reports the New York Times. Cheney rejected the notion that Trump was led astray by bad advice or was "manipulated by others outside the administration," per the Hill. The afternoon hearing will cover a span from mid-December up until Jan. 6, 2021, and the next hearing will focus on Trump's behavior that day, said Cheney. (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)

