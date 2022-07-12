He Escaped With Vicky White, Is Charged With Her Murder

Casey White was indicted on Tuesday
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2022 12:50 PM CDT
Casey White Charged With Felony Murder of Vicky White
This combination of photos provided by the US Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows inmate Casey White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White.   (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(Newser) – Corrections officer Vicky White died by suicide in May as police pursued the car she was in with escaped Alabama convict Casey White—and now Casey White is charged in her death. The escapee, who was apprehended May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, has been charged with felony murder. AL.com has the wording: "in the course and furtherance of committing escape in the first degree, [he] caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot wound to the head."

WHNT explains that under Alabama state law, a felony murder charge can apply when someone dies during the course of the defendant committing a crime. The indictment references this language from the state's criminal code: "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he or she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself or herself, and thereby causes the death of another person."

The indictment was announced by Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly on Tuesday. A lawyer for Casey White says White will plead not guilty. WHNT cites officials who have alleged the pair had a "suicide pact," whereby Vicky White would take her own life and Casey White would die in a shootout if police closed in on them. Casey White is currently serving a 75-year sentence tied to crimes committed in 2015; he is also set to go on trial in December for the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway. (Vicky White's last words were captured in a 911 call.)

