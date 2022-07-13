(Newser) – If you're in New York City or Los Angeles on Wednesday and want to work out your angst against capitalism, there's a frozen treat waiting for you, modeled after the world's richest men. Just stop by what's being deemed a "unique art pop-up" by CBS New York: the roaming "Eat the Rich" ice cream truck, which is hawking popsicles in the shape of the heads of Elon Musk (ice cream name: "Munch Musk"), Jeff Bezos ("Bite Bezos), Bill Gates ("Gobble Gates"), Mark Zuckerberg ("Suck Zuck"), and Jack Ma ("Snack on Jack"). The treats are being sold by the MSCHF artists collective—the same group that teamed up with Lil Nas X to push his Satan-themed Nikes, which contained a drop of real blood—and are in such demand that they're selling out in the Big Apple, per Bloomberg.

Quartz notes that the phrase "eat the rich" originates from 18th-century Swiss philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who famously said, "When the people shall have no more to eat, they will eat the rich." The price of the MSCHF popsicles, however, is raising eyebrows: At $10 each, or around two times the price of a regular ice pop, some say that MSCHF is propping up the capitalistic system it's ostensibly decrying. And at one of the truck's stops in New York City, a man who ran a regular ice-cream truck complained to the MSCHF team that their truck was taking business away from him (the MSCHF truck eventually left).

Still, the price hasn't deterred everyone from biting into their least-favorite billionaires. "Pay your workers more," one NYC woman laughed to CBS as she enthusiastically munched on a frozen Bezos pop. Unfortunately for those looking to get in on this "eat the rich" action, Wednesday is the last day the trucks will be operating, and an MSCHF exec says "there are no plans to expand" the project, reports CBS News. Meanwhile, for anyone who's curious, the Elon Musk popsicle has been the most popular item on the New York truck. (Read more billionaires stories.)