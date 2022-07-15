Constance Wu: I Tried to Kill Myself After Twitter Backlash

(Newser) – Hustlers and Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu returned to Twitter Thursday with a heartfelt post explaining why she's been away from social media for three years. Wu said she took a break from social media—and her Hollywood career—to focus on her mental health after the backlash to her negative remarks about the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat caused her to attempt suicide in 2019, reports NBC. "I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore," Wu wrote.

"Looking back it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened," Wu wrote. "Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER." In 2019, Wu said she was upset and "literally crying" after the ABC sitcom she starred in was renewed for a sixth season. She later retracted her remarks, saying she loved being part of the show and was grateful for its renewal, People reports. She said she had been having a rough day and was briefly upset after finding out she would have to give up a movie role she was passionate about and had been "chasing for a while."

In her tweet Thursday, Wu said she had written a book, Making a Scene, made up of essays on issues including trauma and being Asian in Hollywood. She said she wants to "reach out and help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff in order to understand it, reckon with it, and open pathways to healing." The book will be out in October. "Even though I'm scared, I've decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs," wrote Wu, who also tweeted a link to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. (Starting Saturday, anyone in the US will be able to reach the lifeline by calling 988.)