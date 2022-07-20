Cops: Woman Posed as Nurse in Attempt to Take Newborn

(Newser) – A woman posing as a nurse tried to steal a newborn baby from the mother's hospital room, according to sheriff's deputies in California, who've arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of kidnapping. Jesenea Miron of Moreno Valley entered Riverside University Health System Medical Center on the morning of July 14 posing as a new hire and "gained access to a medical unit where newborn infants were present," according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. She then entered a patient's room, said she was a nurse, and tried to remove the patient’s newborn, authorities said, per the Sacramento Bee.

Hospital employees intervened and alerted security, though the woman managed to flee. Sheriff's deputies arrested Miron on Friday at a Moreno Valley home, where "additional items of evidentiary value were also located," the department said, per People. She was booked on kidnapping charges and had her bail set at $1 million, per a press release. Meanwhile, the hospital is working with law enforcement to "investigate how the suspect accessed the patient's room and interacted with the family," according to a statement provided to KTLA. The hospital adds it's thankful that its "multiple layers of security … and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect," though "security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced."